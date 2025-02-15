Kentucky basketball is making its way through an absolute gauntlet of a schedule that features ranked matchup after ranked matchup. The SEC has been one of the best conferences in college basketball history this season, so it has been difficult for all of the teams in that conference to stack wins together.

Kentucky gets a brief break from the ranked matchups on Saturday, but that doesn't mean the task will be easy. Mark Pope and company will take a trip to Austin to take on Texas in what should be a very hostile environment, and they will have to do it shorthanded. Guards Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are both listed as out on the official SEC injury report, via Kentucky Sports Radio.

Robinson missed Kentucky's last game against Tennessee with a right wrist injury, so he will be missing his second game in a row. Butler is forced to sit after re-injuring his shoulder against the Volunteers. He previously missed two games due to the injury, and it is unclear the severity of it this time. Guard Kerr Kriisa is also still out with a foot injury that has forced him to miss most of the season, so the Wildcats will be without their top three point guard options.

Getting a road win on Saturday is going to be very difficult for this Kentucky basketball team, but missing two of its most important players will make it much tougher. Robinson and Butler are the second- and third-leading scorers on the team, so guys like Otega Oweh and Koby Brea are going to have to step up in a big way.

Texas comes into this game with plenty of desperation as it tries to bolster its own tournament resume with some marquee wins over ranked opponents. Rodney Terry and company are squarely on the bubble as of now, and a win like this one would go a long way towards getting them into the final bracket.

Kentucky's place in the tournament isn't in jeopardy, but it will definitely want to keep stacking wins together in order to get a high seed in the 68-team field. The Wildcats played very well in the final minutes against Tennessee without Butler and Robinson, and now it's time for them to show that they can do that over a full 40 minutes.