Kentucky Basketball guard Sahvir Wheeler said he practiced this week and is ready to play, the Athletic Kentucky basketball reporter Kyle Tucker wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“Says as a HS senior he tore his meniscus, came back in time for playoffs, won the state title,” continued Tucker.

A former four-star recruit from Houston Christian high school in Houston, Texas, Sahvir Wheeler was a vital member of a Mustangs roster that went 30-8 in the regular season with a 6-0 record against district opponents, according to MaxPreps. Houston Christian took a 69-64 victory over the Episcopal high school Knights in the SPC state championship game.

“It’s surreal,” Wheeler said after the win, via Houston Inside High School Sports. “There’s not many words to describe what I’m going through right now.”

Wheeler scored 7.7 points, grabbed 2.3 rebounds and dished 5.6 assists for the Wildcats in 2022. The former Georgia guard did not play in the Southeastern Conference tournament game after he suffered an ankle injury in practice before Kentucky’s loss against Arkansas on Feb. 7, according to Sports Illustrated.

Sahvir Wheeler started for Kentucky when the St. Peter’s Peacocks began their Cinderella run in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The then-junior guard scored 11 points for the Wildcats, who fell in an 85-79 loss to St. Peter’s at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“This was probably something they never felt in their lives,” Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari said following the loss. “And that’s why I wish I had some answers with three minutes to go to help them through it to get by the first one.

“But I tell you what, we missed shots, and Saint Peter’s made shots. They made 3s. They made layups; we missed. They made free throws; we missed.”

The Wildcats will take on Providence at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday in Greensboro Coliseum. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.