Since John Calipari has been head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, they have become a major destination for top high school basketball prospects with goals of playing in the NBA. The Wildcats current roster features a few players who are NBA prospects and considered top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. There is one player who has been missing though from the lineup this season. Kentucky freshman center Zvonimir Ivisic. He had yet to be cleared to play by the NCAA, but the Wildcats received good news on Saturday as he was finally deemed eligible as per Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart.

Hailing from Croatia, Zvonimir Ivisic is one of Kentucky's most intriguing prospects. A seven-foot center with a versatile skill-set, Ivisic will be immediately eligible to play. The Wildcats are set to host Georgia on Saturday in  SEC play. As talented as Ivisic is, it's probably going to take some adjustments and patience as he gets used to the NCAA game. He's being dropped into the fire right in the middle of conference play.

Before Ivisic even joined the Kentucky roster, he faced difficulty in being cleared by Kentucky admissions. He was able to pass through that hurdle but had been awaiting the NCAA's decision on his on-court status. He will provide the Wildcats with additional froncourt depth alongside Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso.

Ivisic has already tested the NBA Draft waters but had withdrawn his name both times, He also has extensive experience overseas. He's been on the radar of NBA teams for a while and playing at Kentucky should only help him improve his stock.