Under head coach John Calipari, Kentucky basketball has been able to land numerous big-name recruits. Calipari has just landed another big fish, giving Kentucky basketball a building block for 2024.

Boogie Fland announced his commitment to Kentucky on Friday, via Justin Rowland of Rivals. Fland chose the Wildcats over fellow finalists Alabama and Indiana.

WATCH: Boogie Fland announces his commitment to Kentucky! #BBN Picks up every hat before unzipping his jacket to unveil a Kentucky shirt, then celebrating with his fellow classmates. (Via Stepinac Athletics) pic.twitter.com/Bij5twYfAc — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 20, 2023

Alongside being the No. 1 point guard, Fland ranks the 10th best player in the entire class, via Rivals recruiting. Before committing to Kentucky basketball, Fland had offers from powerhouse schools such as UConn, Kansas and North Carolina.

Instead, Fland decided to take his talents to the Wildcats. His commitment gives Kentucky their second recruit in the 2024 class. Fland joins four-star center Somtochukwu Cyril in what is currently ranked the 10th-best 2024 recruiting class, via Rivals.

After a brief two-year, hiatus from the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky has advanced to the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons. However, they have failed to advanced past the second round. Calipari has been hoarding talent in Kentucky, however, they're now four years removed from their last run to the Final Four.

Once he arrives on campus, Boogie Fland will be looking to make his mark. If all goes well for the Wildcats this season, he'll be looking to capitalize on the success he walked into. Regardless, adding Fland to the program is a massive win for Calipari and the Wildcats.

Kentucky will now look to build out the remainder of the 2024 recruiting class and they try to ensure success for the years to come. Whoever John Calipari ends up swaying to Kentucky, it'll be hard for them to beat the promise that Fland possesses.