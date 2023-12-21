John Calipari lands another five-star recruit.

John Calipari and the Kentucky basketball program just continue to add top-end talent year after year. The 2024 class looks loaded once again, and five-star recruit Billy Richmond announced his decision to play for the Wildcats over Memphis, Alabama, and LSU, as Richmond announced during an interview with Shams Charania.

“The decision I made is Kentucky. The reason I pick Kentucky id because a great coaching staff.”

Five-star recruit Billy Richmond of Camden, NJ., makes college decision among Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Memphis: pic.twitter.com/PP9IfFXzIF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2023

Richmond also played high school basketball at Camden High with DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, and he mentioned his relationship with them did play a little part in choosing the Kentucky basketball program.

Kentucky is off to an 8-2 start and has a top-10 ranking with the losses coming to Kansas and a surprising loss to UNC-Wilmington, but Calipari is determined to turn things around. They just defeated North Carolina and are about to begin SEC play in January.

Richmond is a terrific player and is a talented small forward who can do a lot of things well on the court, and the Kentucky basketball program is once again full of talent for next season.

new kentucky 2024 5* billy richmond disrupts on defense with elite instincts, length and explosion with great mobility to defend the ball. elite athlete and a perfect addition to that stacked recruiting class pic.twitter.com/WvFagTzAal — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) December 21, 2023

In another interesting twist, Billy's dad, Billy Richmond II, played basketball at Memphis while Calipari was the head coach there.

Richmond joins a loaded recruiting class for Kentucky in 2024, with others such as Jayden Quaintance, Boogie Fland, Somto Cyril and Travis Perry all coming to the program.

The 2024-2025 Kentucky basketball program should be one of the most talked-about groups heading into next season, and the addition of Billy Richmond helps that even more.