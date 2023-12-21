John Calipari and the Kentucky basketball program just continue to add top-end talent year after year. The 2024 class looks loaded once again, and five-star recruit Billy Richmond announced his decision to play for the Wildcats over Memphis, Alabama, and LSU, as Richmond announced during an interview with Shams Charania.

“The decision I made is Kentucky. The reason I pick Kentucky id because a great coaching staff.”

Richmond also played high school basketball at Camden High with DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, and he mentioned his relationship with them did play a little part in choosing the Kentucky basketball program.

Kentucky is off to an 8-2 start and has a top-10 ranking with the losses coming to Kansas and a surprising loss to UNC-Wilmington, but Calipari is determined to turn things around. They just defeated North Carolina and are about to begin SEC play in January.

Richmond is a terrific player and is a talented small forward who can do a lot of things well on the court, and the Kentucky basketball program is once again full of talent for next season.

In another interesting twist, Billy's dad, Billy Richmond II, played basketball at Memphis while Calipari was the head coach there.

Richmond joins a loaded recruiting class for Kentucky in 2024, with others such as Jayden Quaintance, Boogie Fland, Somto Cyril and Travis Perry all coming to the program.

The 2024-2025 Kentucky basketball program should be one of the most talked-about groups heading into next season, and the addition of Billy Richmond helps that even more.