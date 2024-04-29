The Kentucky Wildcats are ushering in a new era under new head coach Mark Pope. It will be the first time since 2009 that John Calipari is not at the helm for the Wildcats. As expected, when Calipari left to become the head coach at Arkansas, it created a ripple effect for the Wildcats roster. But Pope has done a decent job in the transfer portal so far for Kentucky including their latest addition of former Wake Forest big man Andrew Carr as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
While Kentucky has secured a commitment from Andrew Carr via the transfer portal, there remains a possibility that he might not suit up for the Wildcats. Carr is also testing the NBA Draft waters. Should he withdraw from the NBA Draft, he’ll attend Kentucky as a graduate transfer.
Carr joins the Wildcats after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest. He began his college career at Delaware where he played for two seasons before transferring to Wake Forest. Last season was one of Carr’s best in his college basketball career as he was one of the top centers in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Carr started in all 35 games he played in last season at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged a career best 13.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Mark Pope has revamped the Kentucky roster for 2024-25 season
When Mark Pope took over as head coach of the Wildcats, several players unsurprisingly hit the transfer portal. Kentucky had seven players in the transfer portal in Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, Joey Bradshaw, Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Jordan Burks and Ugonna Onyenso.
Not only that, but several incoming freshmen from the Wildcats class of 2024 also de-committed. The Wildcats lost the commitments of Billy Richmond, Boogie Fland, Jayden Quaintance, Karter Knox and Somto Cyril.
Kentucky will also be losing Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell who no longer have any remaining college basketball eligibility. And then the trio of Reed Shepard, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards have all declared for the NBA Draft.
But Pope has reinforcements arriving for the 2024-25 season. Travis Perry, the lone member of the team’s 2024 recruiting class who decided to stay, had been one of the top high school players in the state. Colin Chandler, who had committed to Pope at BYU, is set to rejoin his coach.
Kentucky will also add a few impact players from the transfer portal. The team was able to secure the commitments of former Drexel big man Amari Williams, former Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh and former San Diego State guard Lamont Butler Jr.
Mark Pope hopes to bring Kentucky back to college basketball prominence
It’s no secret that under John Calipari, Kentucky basketball became more synonymous with one and done’s and future NBA players than winning national titles. The program is hoping that Pope can bring them back to the glory days.