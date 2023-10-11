Kentucky football got out to a hot undefeated start leading up to their big matchup with #1 Georgia football last weekend, but the Wildcats unfortunately came up well short in that one. The Bulldogs rolled to a 51-13 lead and it was clear that while Kentucky is a good football team, they have a lot of work to do to catch up to the big programs in the SEC. Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops spoke with the media after the game and he encouraged Kentucky fans to donate more so that the Wildcats can ‘buy' better players, just like Georgia. That comment received a lot of national attention, and one person that took some shots at Stoops for the comment is ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.

After receiving some backlash, Stoops tried to plead his case and explain more about what he was trying to say, and he also showed love for the Kentucky fanbase.

“And that was one part that was taken completely out of context,” Stoops said according to an article from Athlon Sports. “I love our fans, whether they give one cent, one dollar or a lot of money. It doesn’t matter. I love our fan base.”

Paul Finebaum has been covering SEC football at ESPN for a long time, and on a recent episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, he discussed the comments that Mark Stoops made following the Kentucky loss.

“In typical fashion, he said it was taken out of context, which is 100% not true,” Paul Finebaum said. “I heard it and it's clear what he said. The idea that that's all he talked about may have been out of context, but it was very specific what he said and I think sometimes just own up to it.”

Finebaum isn't afraid to call people out on his show, that's for sure. He wasn't done either, as he continued to share his honest thoughts on the Stoops' comments.

“In the end, Stoops came out very petty and small,” Finebaum concluded.

Mark Stoops and Kentucky football are back in action this weekend at home against Missouri as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.