It sounds like the Kentucky football team will once again be without star defensive back Maxwell Hairston this weekend. Hairston has missed the last two games for the Wildcats because of an injury, and it's looking like he won't be able to play this weekend either. The Wildcats will be visiting Florida on Saturday night for a pivotal contest as both teams look to get above .500.

Maxwell Hairston is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, and that is what has kept him out the last two games. The Kentucky football team beat Ole Miss without Hairston, but they lost to Vanderbilt at home last week.

“The current expectation is that Kentucky will be without All-SEC cornerback Maxwell Hairston again when it faces Florida Saturday, a source tells @247Sports/@CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Hairston, who has missed the last two games, led the SEC with five interceptions last year.”

Right now, it's a next man up mentality for this defense while they hope to get back to full strength. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident that the team has enough depth to make things work.

“I hate the cliche next man up, but it is what it is,” White said a few days ago, according to an article from On3. “We’ve talked about it going into the Ole Miss game. We’ve gotta a bunch of guys that are ready to play, and that’s why they practice hard to be the next guy in.”

Michigan transfer DJ Waller has been starting since Hairston went down with his injury, and it sounds like he is playing with a lot of confidence right now.

“I’ve been practicing like I’ve been starting,” Waller said.

Maxwell Hairston is a crucial part of this Kentucky football defense

After leading the SEC in interceptions last year, it was clear coming into the season that Maxwell Hairston was going to be a very important part of this defense. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to play a ton, but he has done a lot of good things when he has been in.

So far on the year, Hairston has racked up eight total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and one touchdown as his interception was taken to the house. Hopefully Hairston can return to the field soon and this Kentucky defense can return to full strength.

The Wildcats will go to battle against Florida without Hairston at 7:45 ET on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The game will be airing on the SEC Network, and Kentucky is currently favored by 1.5 points.