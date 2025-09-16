The Big 12 is now down to seven unbeatens through four weeks. Iowa State holds the title of having the best record out of the bunch. But Houston, Utah and UCF suddenly are creating its own case for top team in the conference — helping rearrange the top 10 here.

1. Iowa State (-)

The Cyclones withstood two close games against Iowa and on Saturday, Arkansas State. Now they have to hear chatter about head coach Matt Campbell being mentioned as a UCLA possibility.

2. Texas Tech (-)

Just like the Kliff Kingbury, Patrick Mahomes and the late Mike Leach days. Red Raiders are averaging 602.7 yards per game offensively.

3. BYU (-)

Cougars earned some rest after a hard-fought win over Stanford. Now gets East Carolina on the road before the huge road trip to Colorado.

4. Baylor (-)

Bears have scored 48 and 42 points the last two weeks. Baylor can deliver a huge statement by toppling reigning conference champ Arizona State this Saturday.

5. Arizona State (-)

The Sun Devils overcame a slow first quarter to score 31 combined points in the next two periods in the 34-15 win over Texas State. Past prized College Football Transfer Portal addition Raleek Brown blossomed under Kenny Dillingham — hitting 144 rushing yards and one touchdown.

6. Utah (+1)

Kyle Whittingham has the Utes beating teams by margins of 33, 54 and 27 points. They can crack the top five by knocking off Texas Tech this Saturday in Salt Lake City.

7. TCU (-1)

Well-rested TCU pummeled Abilene Christian 42-21 behind 337 passing yards, four touchdowns from Josh Hoover. But a big one awaits Saturday with SMU coming to Fort Worth.

8. Arizona (+1)

The now 3-0 Wildcats forced two turnover on downs against Kansas State during the fourth quarter to prevail 23-17. Which also saw star running back for KSU Dylan Edwards leave early. Arizona will rest before the massive conference showdown against Iowa State.

9. Houston (+2)

The unbeaten Cougars break into the top ten by jumping two spots. All after dismantling Colorado and Deion Sanders 36-20 last Friday.

10. UCF (-)

Central Florida took a breather this past weekend. Now they welcome Bill Belichick and North Carolina before Scott Frost deals with his first Big 12 slate in his UCF return.

11. Kansas (-3)

The Jayhawks continue to slide, this time down three spots even with the bye. An offensive explosion looks imminent with Rich Rodriguez and West Virginia up next.

12. Cincinnati (+3)

Cincy piled an astonishing 70 points against Football Championship Subdivision foe Northwestern State. Bearcats are idle this week.

13. West Virginia (+1)

Rodriguez received a big welcome back to WVU moment Saturday: Winning his first Backyard Brawl against Pitt in more than a decade. And needed overtime to pull it off.

14. Colorado (-2)

“Coach Prime” has defense, the ground game and his quarterback situation to address. Because his haters are getting loud with CU now 1-2.

15. Oklahoma State (+1)

Took a week off and somehow slid slightly up to one. Mike Gundy remains on the hot seat, though. And the temperature will crank up if the Cowboys fall to Tulsa.

16. Kansas State (-3)

Crazy part is, the Wildcats can easily be 4-0 right now. Inconsistency has doomed KSU during its 1-3 start.