Both Oregon Ducks coordinators Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi could be candidates for the UCLA Bruins head coaching position.

The Bruins parted ways with Deshaun Foster after starting the 2025 season with a poor 0-3 record. They started the year with a 43-10 loss to a ranked Utah squad, then suffered brutal losses to UNLV (30-23) and New Mexico (35-10). With each loss getting worse, they made the urgent decision to fire Foster.

This now creates a position that garners interest for coaches wanting to be in the West Coast and compete in a highly talented league. On3 insider Pete Nakos published a piece regarding his candidates for the job, naming Stein and Lupoi as two potential names to look out for.

“Stein has succeeded with Bo Nix at quarterback. He’s succeeded with Dillon Gabriel at QB. And to this point, he’s been successful with Dante Moore. Stein is a Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback, but he’s also worked in the high school and college ranks at Texas and has spent the past two years succeeding on the West Coast. Unlike most coaches, he probably won’t be limited by geography,” Nakos wrote about Stein.

“One of the first hires made by Dan Lanning at Oregon, Tosh Lupoi has been a key recruiter for the Ducks in recent years. Lupoi spent five seasons at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff every year and the CFP National Championship Game four times before spending time at the NFL level,” Nakos said about Lupoi.

What lies ahead for Oregon amid UCLA interest

The UCLA Bruins wouldn't be wrong in pursuing both of the Oregon Ducks' coordinators.

Will Stein has assisted the Ducks in being one of the best offenses in the country. They have scored 50 or more points twice so far this season, with their lowest being 34 against Northwestern. They can put points on the board, something that UCLA would desire in an offensive-minded coach.

As for Tosh Lupoi, he has done well with Oregon's defense this season. They are only conceding 10 points per game, including a dominant 69-3 outing against Oklahoma State. The Bruins need defensive discipline, which Lupoi could provide if he wishes to consider their potential interest.

In the meantime, the No. 6 Ducks will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. ET.