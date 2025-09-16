As the Auburn Tigers football team prepares for their Week 4 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners, head coach Hugh Freeze made headlines — not for looking inward, but for offering unexpected praise to a conference rival. With the College Football Playoff debate heating up in the second year of its expanded format, Freeze called Oklahoma a team worthy of serious postseason consideration, highlighting their physicality and discipline.

The Sooners, currently ranked No. 12 in the nation and off to a 3-0 start, have drawn national attention for their balance and discipline. During a media session Monday afternoon, Freeze highlighted Oklahoma’s toughness and execution — remarks many took as a strong endorsement of the program’s playoff candidacy.

OU Daily Sports took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing the moment Freeze gave the Sooners their flowers.

“Should be in the playoff discussions.”

Freeze’s comment carries weight beyond simple praise. Coming from an SEC head coach, it lends added legitimacy to the Sooners in the eyes of both the national media and the College Football Playoff committee. While Oklahoma has faced questions in past seasons regarding its defensive consistency, the remarks from the Auburn head coach suggest that this year’s team may have found the balance needed to compete at the highest level.

Auburn, ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and also off to a 3-0 start, faces a daunting road ahead with upcoming matchups against No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 Texas A&M, and No. 14 Alabama — a brutal SEC gauntlet that underscores the difficulty of breaking into the College Football Playoff conversation.

The timing of his remarks also intersects with recruiting and national perception. Freeze’s recognition of a fellow SEC contender subtly strengthens cross-divisional respect, adding weight to the CFP conversation and possibly influencing how fans and voters view contenders within the league.

In the broader College Football Playoff narrative, Freeze’s words don’t just elevate the Sooners—they also situate Auburn in the long-term conversation of teams building toward elite status in a deeper, expanded postseason field.