Nebraska football has been playing well over the past three weeks, and they may have their toughest matchup coming up against Michigan. Interim head coach Biff Poggi is already preparing for the matchup, and he had some good things to say about the team, including Matt Rhule, according to Brice Marich of 247sports.

“Michigan HC Biff Poggi says Nebraska is a big, physical team and they’re real good. He called Matt Rhule a ‘tremendous coach,'” Marich wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dylan Raiola has been playing well at quarterback for Nebraska, and Poggi spoke about what he's seen from him, saying he's “a really good player, he’s been one for a long time, too … he’s very polished and very dangerous.”

He also mentioned his high football IQ and “is a good enough runner that if you’re undisciplined in your lanes, he can extend plays and keep your defense on the field.”

Article Continues Below

Matt Rhule knows the importance of these games coming up, and the past three weeks have helped them get ready for what's to come.

“I think the biggest thing is we've had three weeks of just preparation for those games,” Rhule said via Kaleb Henry of Sports Illustrated. “The games are really where you go to execute and compete. To me, it's the work week leading up to it that makes your team better. And I think our guys have worked hard the last three weeks to prepare.

“Now, the Big Ten starts. This is a whole other animal.”

Michigan will definitely make it hard for Nebraska, as they're one of the better rushing teams in the league, and they have a quarterback in Bryce Underwood who can make plays with his arms and legs. Nebraska seems prepared for the challenge, and it should be a matchup that many are tuned into.