The Arizona Diamondbacks have endured a disappointing 2025 season, with ace Corbin Burnes going down with a season-ending injury and the team having to resort to being sellers prior to the trade deadline. But somehow, someway, the Diamondbacks find themselves looming in the Wild Card race, as they are now just behind the New York Mets by 1.5 games in the Wild Card standings with 11 games to go in their season following their 8-1 win over fellow playoff hopeful San Francisco Giants.

Last year, the Diamondbacks missed the playoffs by the skin of their teeth, with the Mets and Atlanta Braves making it over them after losing on the season series against both clubs. But this time around, the Diamondbacks are looking to finish the job by controlling what they can control instead of leaving it up to forces beyond their reach. Corbin Carroll, their star right fielder, is certainly doing his part.

Carroll had a bit of a quiet night on Monday, going just 1-4 from the plate against the Giants and taking a backseat to the likes of Geraldo Perdomo and Ildemaro Vargas. Nonetheless, that hit of his went for two bases, and that was enough to put him in an exclusive club that all-time greats such as Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, among others, are a part of.

As pointed out by Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Diamondbacks star became just the 10th player in MLB history to record at least 30 home runs, 30 doubles, and 15 triples in a single season, joining Ruth (who did so in 1921), Gehrig (1927, 1930, 1931), Joe DiMaggio (1937), Stan Musial (1948), Hank Greenberg (1935), Jimmy Rollins (2007), Jim Bottomley (1928), Al Simmons (1930), and Chuck Klein (1932).

Carroll is an extra-base machine who is rubbing elbows with the greats of the game, and this is the level of play that the Diamondbacks will be needing from him to end the regular season if they were to make it to the postseason.

Article Continues Below

Corbin Carroll is a power machine for the Diamondbacks

On the season, Carroll is now hitting for an OPS of .878, making up for the decline in his on-base percentage and batting average with much better power production. In fact, Carroll ranks fourth in MLB in extra-base hits with 76, trailing just Shohei Ohtani (79), Aaron Judge (78), and Kyle Schwarber (76) — the biggest power producers in the game.

Carroll remains an above-average defender in right field, and he's been every bit the franchise cornerstone the Diamondbacks envisioned he'd be when they drafted him 16th overall in 2019.