USC football remains atop of the college football recruiting rankings per On3/Rivals. Which even features a star playing for Trojans legend Carson Palmer at Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic.

But did the past Heisman Trophy winner persuade Simote Katoanga's decision to choose USC?

The four-star edge rusher guided the Eagles to a 44-14 thrashing of Oaks Christian on Friday in Westlake Village. With the Lions featuring their own USC commit in running back Deshonne Redeaux.

Katoanga is one of two USC commits alongside wide receiver Trent Mosley. While Palmer was supportive of the defender's USC pledge, he tells ClutchPoints Palmer's real role in his recruitment.

“He didn't really push me towards USC,” Katoanga said. “But just the way he carries himself as a coach, he's great.”

Palmer sounds supportive of wherever his players attend. After all, his star quarterback Trace Johnson is verbally committed to Tulane.

USC Commit heading to defense showing signs of improvement

Katoanga controlled the trenches with a large front line of Eagles defenders Friday. RSM bottled Oaks with 37 rushing yards and 85 passing, per MaxPreps.

Redeaux also became contained, as he was held to 54 rushing yards on 10 carries. Katoanga faced him in live action for the first time since their commitments to USC.

“It was great, just seeing what he brings to the table,” Katoanga said in facing Redeaux.

Although he admitted the RB was “a hard runner to bring down.” Redeaux has improved his power during his senior season.

Katoanga finished with three tackles including one stop behind the line of scrimmage. He delivered two quarterback hurries as well. He's proficient at staying in touch with his future CFB coaches while still learning the game.

“I've grown a lot. Just going to USC here and there and talking to the coaches, just to see what I can work on,” he said.

His biggest goal moving forward is “making more explosive plays for the team.”

He'd walk into an improving defensive product at USC by 2026. The Trojans rank 59th nationally in allowing 319.3 yards per game against offenses. But that's an improvement from the 377.1 they surrendered on average in 2024.

Palmer, Katoanga and the Eagles are 3-1 overall. They have a bye on Friday before taking on national prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas in a rare Saturday night high school football contest for Sept. 27.