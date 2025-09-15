Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a talented player in the 2026 recruiting class. That player happens to be linebacker JaMichael Garrett.

Garrett announced his commitment to the Rebels on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Baton Rouge, LA, he chose the Rebels over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers among others.

The linebacker boasts a four-star ranking with a 91 rating on 247Sports. He stands out as the eighth-best player at his position and the state of Louisiana, and the 161st-best player in the entire class. His composite score of 0.9232 lists him at ninth among linebackers, eighth in Louisiana, and 210th in the nation.

“Classic run-and-hit off-ball linebacker who consistently finds his way to the ball. Adequate physical traits for a modern linebacker role. May fit a 4-3 MLB role best. Plays with some physicality. Can show up at the ball with more pop than size on paper might suggest. Capable of opening up when chasing down plays,” scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said.

“Displays some natural traffic-sifting instincts and flows the ball. Provides value as a blitz option. Not overly framey, but should possess some bulking capacity given length relative to height. Verified data in regards to physical tools and athletic markers is limited, especially compared to many LB peers. Projects to the P4 level as a higher-floor linebacker who tackles consistently and plays with some edge. Could become a quality starter as the back-seven backbone for a team.”

What's next for Ole Miss after landing JaMichael Garrett

The Ole Miss Rebels have a great linebacker on their hands with JaMichael Garrett looking to join in 2026.

Garrett is an active tackler at his high school. His sophomore year finished with him recording 87 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, one interception (23-yard TD return), two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. As a junior in 2024, he made 91 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception (99-yard TD return).

In the meantime, the No. 13 Rebels will continue their hot 3-0 start this season. They blew out Georgia State 63-7 in the season opener, proceeding to defeat SEC opponents Kentucky 30-23 and Arkansas 41-35. Their offense continues to be potent as one of the best in the country, making a solid case for CFP contention.

Ole Miss will look forward to its next matchup, being at home. They host the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET.