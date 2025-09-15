The lynchpin of recent Michigan football teams has been their dominant defense, and this season was supposed to be no different. Although they have been solid this year, they have the talent to be much better. One of the defensive leaders for the Wolverines, safety Rod Moore, is expected to make his debut for the first time since the Wolverines won the national championship.

Moore was listed as questionable to play against Central Michigan, but ultimately did not suit up, which did not matter much because the Wolverines won 63-3. However, at Monday's press conference for interim head coach Biff Poggi, he mentioned that Rod Moore was progressing well, and the expectation is that he will play against Nebraska.

“Rod is really progressing well,” Poggi said. “Could have played this past week, but I think you’ll see Rod this week at Nebraska.”

Moore tore his ACL and meniscus during a practice back in March 2024. Following the initial procedure, surgeons had to go back into Moore’s knee because his meniscus did not heal the way it should have. He started running on solid ground over the summer for the first time, and things finally started looking good.

He mentioned that he thinks it will be an emotional moment for him once he returns because it has been so long.

“I know I’ll probably cry before (my first game back),” Moore told the media in August. “I sit there probably every day just sitting — ‘What will it be like when I wake up and know I’m about to play again?’ I don’t know. It’s a lot of energy and built-up emotions that I can’t even put into words that’ll be released on that day.”

Michigan enters its game against Nebraska ranked No. 21 after its dominant win against Central Michigan. It is also worth noting that the Wolverines missed their starting guards, Gio El-Hadi and Brady Norton, last week. Norton seems likely to return this week, while El-Hadi will take longer to recover.

“We think there's a real good chance Brady will be back and practicing this week,” Poggi said. “Gio will be a little longer but will return in a few weeks.”

This should be a massive test for the Wolverines because Nebraska is still trying to prove it belongs this season, and a win against Michigan would confirm that.