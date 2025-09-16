Biff Poggi gave quarterback Bryce Underwood words of encouragement ahead of the Michigan Wolverines' matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Poggi has been the team's acting head coach while Sherrone Moore serves his two-game suspension. He will be unavailable for Weeks 3 and 4, having Poggi lead the team until his return for Week 5 and beyond.

Poggi coached the team to a 63-3 rout over Central Michigan on Sept. 13, helping Michigan improve to 2-1 on the season. They now prepare for a big matchup against Nebraska, who will want to stun them and put their season at jeopardy.

During the team's weekly press conference, Poggi talked about the advice he gave to Underwood. With the quarterback being a freshman, a lot of pressure can be on him during games. However, the acting head coach assured the young talent that he can succeed.

“Push the ball, play hard, be creative, be you. If he does that, we're gonna be okay,” Poggi said, per reporter Alejandro Zuniga. “There will be nothing held back in the playbook at Nebraska. Absolutely nothing.”

What lies ahead for Biff Poggi, Michigan

It's solid encouragement for Biff Poggi to give to Bryce Underwood, knowing that the quarterback's success can elevate the Michigan Wolverines into potential CFP contention.

Underwood has done a solid job leading the offense as a freshman. Three games in, he completed 46 passes out of 80 attempts for 628 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He also made 14 rushes for 108 net yards and two scores, showing his ability to be a dual threat.

Justice Haynes has highlighted Michigan with his talent in the rushing area. He as 49 carries for 388 net yards and five touchdowns. Jordan Marshall comes next with 30 rushes for 109 yards and two scores.

Four receivers already have 100 or more yards, getting multiple chances from Underwood's passing. Donaven Mcculley leads the way with 10 catches for 258 yards. Semaj Morgan follows suit with nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, Channing Goodwin has six catches for 107 yards, while Marlin Klein provided seven catches for 101 yards and a score.

After their matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the No. 21 Wolverines will prepare for their next contest. They will be at home, hosting the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 4.