Steve Sarkisian remains confident in quarterback Arch Manning as they progress through the Texas Longhorns' 2025 season.

Texas is off to a 2-1 start to the year, but Manning has been inconsistent with his performances. He completed 47 passes out of 85 attempts for 579 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also made 23 rushes for 112 net yards and three touchdowns.

Sarkisian reflected on Manning's displays ahead of the Longhorns' matchup against Sam Houston, via Inside Texas. While he wants to see him improve after each game, he noted what he liked seeing from the quarterback's struggles.

“I think some of this is really good. Here's a guy who's had an awesome life. The way he's grown up, where he played, the school he went to, the people he's been surrounded by. I think you learn a lot about yourself through adversity and overcoming adversity and getting on the other side of that adversity,” Sarkisian said.

“To have some of this adversity that he has right now, and when he gets on the other side of it, I think all of this is going to serve not only well for him but well for us as a team. Love the challenge for him. Love the challenge for us. He's a strong minded guy. He's got great work ethic. Great poise. Great composure. He's an awesome teammate, so I love the end of the movie for him when he gets on the other side of this. Looking forward to it.”

What lies ahead for Steve Sarkisian, Texas

It's clear that Steve Sarkisian has plenty of faith in Arch Manning succeeding with the Texas Longhorns throughout 2025. However, his early struggles will garner criticism in the hope that he finally gets on the right track.

The run game has flourished with diversity, seeing three players with 100 or more rushing yards. Aside from Manning, CJ Baxter Jr. has done well with 24 carries for 110 net yards while Jerrick Gibson came next with 25 rushes for 102 net yards.

Three receivers have been solid with the chances Manning provided them. Parker Livingstone leads the way with eight receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Endries followed suit with seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Ryan Wingo provided nine receptions for 97 yards and a score.

The No. 8 Longhorns will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.