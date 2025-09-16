It's a potential preview of the Big 12 title game as Texas Tech hits the road to face Utah. Texas Tech was one of the top-ranked teams in the preseason Big 12 Power Rankings, but with struggles at the top of the rankings, Texas Tech and Utah may be the top teams in the conference. Both teams come into the game undefeated, and now both face their first major test of the 2025 campaign.

Texas Tech comes into the game at 3-0. They opened up with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kent State before facing Oregon State in Week 3. The offense was once again amazing. The Red Raiders put up 28 points in the first half and then did not allow the Beavers to score until late in the fourth quarter, on the way to a 45-14 win. Texas Tech has not allowed over 14 points in any game this year, while scoring 45 or more points in all three games.

Meanwhile, Utah is also coming off another solid win. After defeating UCLA on the road to open the year, the Utes then demolished Cal Poly. Last week, the team faced Wyoming on the road. Once again, the defense was great. It was a slow start, leading just 3-0 heading into the halftime break, but the team broke out in the second half. The Utes built a 24-0 lead before allowing a point by Wyoming, going on to win the game 24-6.

Devon Dampier has another solid game

Devon Dampier is starting to get some buzz as a Heisman contender, and for good reason. He has been great this year, completing 65 of 89 passes on the year for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, he has not been intercepted and sacked just twice this year. Dampier has also been the primary option on the ground as well, running for 198 yards and a touchdown this season.

Dampier is going to need to be great in this game. Texas Tech is 19th in FBS in opponent points per game and 15th in opponent yards per game this year. The Red Raiders have also been dominant against the run. Texas Tech allows just 1.3 yards per rush this year, and is second in the nation in opponent rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile, the pass defense is 59th in the nation in opponent yards per game this year. If Utah has a chance to win this game, Dampier is going to need to have a massive game, and he will in this game. He threw for 230 yards with two touchdowns against Wyoming on the road, and he will eclipse that in this game. Expect Dampier to throw for over 250 yards while having multiple touchdowns, while also making an impact on the ground in this one.

Behren Morton matches Dampier for Texas Tech

While Dampier has been great for the Utes, Behren Morton has been just as good for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is second in the nation in points per game while sitting fourth in yards per game. The team is also second in passing yards per game this year.

Morton is in his fifth season with the Red Raiders and has continued to show improvement. Last season, he passed for 3,335 yards with 27 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He has been even better this season. So far this year, Morton has passed for 923 yards with 11 touchdowns, while being intercepted just once and sacked only twice.

The Utah defense has been solid this year, sitting ninth in the nation in opponent passing yards per game. Still, the Utes have faced primarily running offenses, and that will not be the same in this game. Morton is going to spread the ball out and pass for plenty of yards, helping Texas Tech keep this game within striking distance.

Defense decides Texas Tech vs. Utah

Both teams have great quarterbacks and solid running games, but the defensive units will decide this game. Texas Tech has given up just 35 points so far this year, over three games. Still, they have yet to hit the road this year.

Meanwhile, Utah has given up just 25 points this season, but has also faced an FCS team in the process. Both teams are top-20 in the nation in opponent yards per game and opponent points per game coming into the game, and both are facing high-powered offensive units.

Still, Utah Kyle Wittingham has been known to grind the clock when it is to his advantage, which it will be in this game. He will have the Utes going on long, sustained drives, which will lead to points. Texas Tech will be able to strike back, but with this being a 10 AM local kick off, expect the game to start slow.

Both defensive units are highly disciplined as well. They are both top 50 in the nation in turnover margin, and a turnover will change the landscape of this game. Expect this to be a close game, with plenty of long drives in this one. At the time of publication, the odds provided by FanDuel have an over/under at 58.5 points. Defense will decide this game, though, and the under will hit in this one.