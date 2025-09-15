After a chaotic week of college football, there is going to be a lot of movement in our Top 25 Week 4 Power Rankings. There were a few big games that pitted ranked teams against each other like USF-Miami and Texas A&M-Notre Dame, and we learned a lot from those matchups. We also saw some big upsets, as Vanderbilt went on the road and thoroughly took down South Carolina, who was No. 12 in last week's Top 25. Another week is in the books, so let's take a look at where we stand ahead of Week 4:

1. Oregon

We have a new No. 1 this week. LSU was the top team in our Top 25, but it's clear that the win at Clemson to start the year wasn't as impressive as we originally thought. Oregon has looked like the most dominant team in college football so far.

2. Ohio State

Ohio State is clearly very good as well, but the Buckeyes did have some issues with Ohio this weekend. The score doesn't show it, but it was a four-point game in the third quarter. Reason for concern? Probably not.

3. LSU

LSU is still among the best of the best after a gritty win against Florida. The Gators are 1-2 on the year, but they still have talent. That was a good win for the Tigers, and they are still our pick to win the SEC.

4. Penn State

Penn State's non-conference slate is over, and we really didn't learn a lot. The Nittany Lions did what they needed to do, and their next game is in Week 5 against Oregon. That game will be must-watch television.

5. Georgia

Georgia had its first big test of the season this weekend, and let's be real: The Bulldogs got lucky against Tennessee. The Volunteers had that game wrapped up near the end, but a late penalty led to a missed field goal, and the game went to overtime. Still, it's clear that both teams are very good.

6. Miami

Miami ended USF's miracle run with a blowout win at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bulls were 2-0 with wins over Boise State and Florida, but the Hurricanes weren't letting them pick up another marquee victory. Miami is our pick to win the ACC.

7. Oklahoma

Oklahoma took care of business on the road against Temple, and now an insanely difficult stretch begins for the Sooners. First up is Auburn, who we will discuss later. The Tigers are ranked, but this is still one of the easiest games remaining on Oklahoma's schedule.

8. Texas

Texas was right there with Ohio State on the road in Week 1, but the Longhorns have struggled since. Arch Manning has not looked good, and he only has one more non-conference game to get ready for SEC play. He needs to turn things around.

9. Florida State

Florida State was on a bye week, but because of some losses in the top 10, the Seminoles move up.

10. Illinois

Rounding out the top 10 in our Week 4 Top 25 Power Rankings is Illinois. The Fighting Illini continue to look strong to start the year, and a big test awaits this week against Indiana.

11. Texas A&M

Texas A&M pulled off an incredibly impressive road win against Notre Dame on Saturday. The Fighting Irish made some critical mistakes in that one, and the Aggies took advantage of all of them.

12. Tennessee

Yes, Tennessee lost on Saturday, but the Vols are moving up. These Top 25 rankings don't just look at records and punish teams automatically for a loss. Tennessee outplayed Georgia on Saturday and should've won. The Volunteers look better than the teams below them, so they are going to be put at No. 12.

13. Iowa State

Iowa State is still our pick to win the Big 12, but there are a few teams emerging as big threats. Texas Tech and Utah aren't too far behind, and those two teams square off this weekend.

14. Texas Tech

Texas Tech is just one spot behind Iowa State in our power rankings, and a win against Utah this weekend might vault the Red Raiders ahead of the Cyclones.

15. Alabama

After a disastrous loss against Florida State in Week 1, Alabama has recovered nicely. The Crimson Tide dismantled Wisconsin on Saturday, but the Badgers were shorthanded and also not very good to begin with. Alabama is now on a bye week, and then the Tide travel to Georgia. That's a big one.

16. Notre Dame

Yes, Notre Dame is 0-2, but both losses are against very good football teams. A lot of teams in the Top 25 would be 0-2 with this schedule. Let's stop acting like the Fighting Irish aren't a Top 25 team. In fact, they should probably be higher than this. Notre Dame was the better team on Saturday, and we all know the Irish will finish 10-2.

17. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is finding a way to get by so far, but the schedule is going to get more challenging. Not this week, though, as the Rebels will host Tulane.

18. Utah

Utah has a huge game this weekend against Texas Tech. This early-season clash will have a major impact on the Big 12 race, and this league could only end up getting one team in the CFP. Massive game for the Utes.

19. Indiana

Indiana has a chance to take a leap this week as the Hoosiers will square off with Illinois. These two teams are typically near the bottom of the Big Ten, so seeing them go up against each other as top 20 teams is pretty cool.

20. Vanderbilt

How about the Commodores? Vanderbilt showed last season that it can compete in the SEC, but no one took the team seriously this offseason. It appears the SEC has a contender that we didn't talk about nearly enough.

21. USC

USC is 1-0 in Big Ten play after beating Purdue on the road. The Trojans should be able to handle Michigan State at home this weekend, and then a huge road game vs. Illinois awaits.

22. Auburn

Coming in at No. 22 in our top 25 is Auburn, who is off to a strong start this year. Quarterback Jackson Arnold will make his return to Oklahoma this weekend, and a win would catapult the Tigers in the polls.

23. Missouri

Missouri is hosting South Carolina this weekend, and it's a big one after the Gamecocks' bad loss against Vandy. Because of the future schedules, this feels like a must-win for both teams.

24. Michigan

Michigan is back in our top 25 after a very strong performance against Central Michigan. The offense did things differently over the weekend, and it worked. If the Wolverines take down Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday, it'll be time to view them as a legit contender in the Big Ten again.

25. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech rounds out our Week 4 Top 25 Power Rankings after upsetting Clemson. The Tigers are out of the rankings, and the Yellow Jackets are soaring in. Huge win.

Just missed: USF, BYU, TCU