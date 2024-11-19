Kentucky women’s basketball extended its undefeated record to 5-0 with a 79-67 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday night, overcoming fatigue and a commendable effort by the Mastodons. The game marked Kentucky’s second contest in 48 hours after an emotional overtime win against Louisville on Saturday. First-year head coach Kenny Brooks acknowledged his team’s exhaustion but praised their determination to secure the win, jokingly referencing Kentucky’s famous bourbon culture.

“I don’t want to disrespect Purdue Fort Wayne because they played a heck of a game,” Brooks said, as reported by Caroline Makauskaas of the Lexington Herald-Leader. “But I could see it in our kids. They were tired. If you’d have told me that we were going to win this game by 12 before the game, I would have taken it in a heartbeat rather than go through what I had to go through. Now I have to go, and I don’t even drink bourbon, I might have to try to — I’m in Kentucky, right? No, I won’t. But we knew it was gonna be tough, but this is an opportunity.”

The Wildcats struggled early, trailing until the final minutes of the third quarter before rallying behind performances from Georgia Amoore and Dazia Lawrence. Amoore led Kentucky with 23 points, including eight points in the third quarter. She added seven assists and limited herself to just two turnovers, a significant improvement from her previous performance against Louisville. Lawrence contributed 21 points, while Teonni Key recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kentucky able to tighten up in second half

Despite foul trouble and a slow start, Kentucky’s defense tightened in the second half, and the Wildcats were able to pull away. Brooks emphasized the importance of the game as preparation for the NCAA Tournament, where back-to-back games are common.

“We gotta look at this opportunity; if you’re gonna play in the NCAA Tournament, this is the format. You play on Saturday, then you’ve got a day in between and you play again the next day. We’re going down to Nashville in a week or so, and we’re gonna play two games in a row, back-to-back. So you’re gonna need these opportunities to prepare yourself. Not only physically, but mentally, so I’m glad we played the game,” he said. “Look forward to cheering for (Purdue Fort Wayne), hopefully they’ll be able to make an NCAA Tournament. I don’t want to play them, but I hope they make the NCAA Tournament.”

While Kentucky’s win higlighted their resilience, Brooks admitted there is room for growth, particularly in adjusting to physical play and officiating. With a thin roster and high expectations, Brooks remains focused on developing his team’s chemistry and leadership as the season progresses.

“Very fortunate to get a win tonight,” Brooks said. “But we have to be better.”