Running back Kenyan Drake, who last played for the Green Bay Packers, has announced on his Instagram page that he is retiring from the NFL after playing for eight seasons. Starting his career with the Miami Dolphins, Drake would say that he “loved the journey” and “wouldn't change a thing.”

“It’s been an incredible ride. Hard to believe 8 seasons have come and gone,” Drake said on social media. “I’ve loved the journey – the wins, the moments big and small, the [camaraderie], the energy, all of it. I can’t say I loved everything (if you’ve ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person. Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me – wouldn’t change a thing.”

NFL journalist Josina Anderson would say on her X, former Twitter, page that she reached out to Drake to confirm the news. The University of Alabama product would and said that he “felt like the right time” and that while he loved football, he did not “love the business.”

“Yes it is. It felt like the right time,” Drake said to Anderson. “I love the game, but I don't love the business. I'm at peace with the decision. I'm healthy and ready to start the next chapter of my life.”

Kenyan Drake's career in a nutshell with a memorable moment

Drake was selected by the Dolphins in the third round with the 73rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft where he would spend four seasons with them. The 30-year old had some standout games with Miami in the 2017 and 2018 season, especially the latter where in Week 14 against the New England Patriots, Drake scored the game winning touchdown in a miraculous play known as “The Miami Miracle.”



He would be traded to the Arizona Cardinals where he had his most productive seasons, especially in 2020 where he rushed for 955 yards, the most in his career, to go along with an outstanding 10 touchdowns. After two seasons there, Drake would bounce around the league for the most part to such teams as the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts (practice squad), the Cleveland Browns (practice squad), and finally with the Green Bay Packers playing in only one game.