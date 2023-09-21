The Baltimore Ravens signed Kenyan Drake to their practice squad Wednesday. The signing comes after JK Dobbins tore his achilles in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans. The Ravens have Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon on the active roster ahead of Drake.

Drake, who played for the Dolphins from 2016-2019, came to Baltimore wearing a sweatshirt which showed off the Miami Miracle and poked fun at Rob Gronkowski, who infamously missed the game-saving tackle.

The Miami Miracle took place back in December of 2018 when the Miami Dolphins faced the New England Patriots. The Patriots took a 33-28 lead over the Dolphins with only 16 seconds left in the game. With only seven seconds left in the game and the Dolphins back at their own 31-yard line, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw to Kenny Stills, who then lateraled to DeVante Parker. Parker then passed it to Kenyan Drake who ran over 50 yards for the touchdown.

Drake weaved his way through several defenders to make it to the endzone for the game-winning score. Gronkowski, who was presumably on the field to stop a potential Hail Mary, had the last shot to stop Drake but took the wrong angle. Teammate Marlon Humphrey posted a photo of Drake's sweatshirt to IG stories. The jacket commemorated the moment, with the text “Gronkowski didn't have the angle,” per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Kenyan Drake reunites with the Ravens after playing for them last season. During 11 games with Baltimore, Drake ran for 442 yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries. If the running back injuries continue for the Ravens, there's a good chance Drake gets bumped up to the active roster.