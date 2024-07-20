It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Mariners.

Normalcy has returned to the American League West, at least to a degree. The Houston Astros have certainly not had the season they wanted or hoped for. Yet, here they are on July 20. They're in first place, tied with the Mariners. Houston does not look like a World Series contender, but the Astros were more than 10 games under .500 early in the season. They stumbled out of the gate and were still several games under .500 in the month of June. Everyone wondered if they could lift themselves out of trouble, and they have managed to do that. They have played much better baseball over the past month. They were 10 games out of first place 22 games ago and have managed to eliminate that entire deficit in a relatively short time.

The flip side of this is that the Mariners had a 10-game lead and looked like overwhelming division favorites with a real chance to make a strong postseason push. Now they're in a 50-50 race with a team which has made the American League Championship Series in each of the past seven seasons. The Mariners very clearly need a high-impact hitter at the MLB trade deadline. They have stood flat-footed as the Astros have caught them. One has to wonder when — or if — Seattle will trade from its storehouse of pitching for a quality hitter which could bring some life to a dead offense. The Mariners cannot think they have enough resources, right now, to win the West. They have to make a move, and they also have to make sure Houston does not sweep them in this weekend series right after the All-Star break. That would be a disaster.

Astros-Mariners Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs. George Kirby

Framber Valdez (8-5) has a 3.66 ERA. Framber Valdez is a lot like the Astros in general: He started the season poorly but has been much better in recent weeks. Framber looked old and stale in the first several weeks of the season. It took time for him to get going. Two years ago, Framber was Mr. Automatic in terms of throwing a quality start. He was anything but automatic early this season, but he has generally straightened things out. In his last outing before the All-Star break, Framber dominated the Marlins, as he should. That's the guy the Astros recognize as their staff ace. If that version sticks around, this team will make October and have a chance to do something in the postseason.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 10 versus the Miami Marlins: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 47 2/3 IP, 48 H, 24 R, 2 HR, 17 BB, 37 K

George Kirby (7-7) has a 3.29 ERA. Look at the ERA and then look at the record in 14 decisions. There's no way a pitcher with Kirby's numbers should be .500, but that tells you how bad the Seattle offense is. See the stat line below in Kirby's most recent outing against the lowly Angels? One of the two runs was unearned, meaning Kirby gave up just one earned run in six strong innings. The Mariners lost the game, 2-1. They scored a run on their first three at-bats of the game and then didn't score another run last Saturday. They left the bases loaded twice in a classic loss. Kirby simply needs more run support, but will it happen?

Last Start: Saturday, July 13 versus the Los Angeles Angels: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 54 2/3 IP, 45 H, 17 R, 1 HR, 7 BB, 61 K

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +106

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How To Watch Astros vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: SpaceCity Home Network (Astros) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings, MLB Network (National)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have stabilized. Framber Valdez has stabilized. The Mariners can't hit. That pretty much covers it, doesn't it?

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are desperate for a win, and Framber Valdez of the Astros — while undeniably better in recent weeks — is not as good as he was in previous years. Seattle can get to him for a few runs and cover.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers are good. Neither teams are reliable. Pass on this one.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5