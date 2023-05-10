Kevin Costner‘s wife Christine Baumgartner reportedly was not too fond of the actor’s work schedule.

“Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home,” a source told PEOPLE. “During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her.”

The source added: “Christine doesn’t want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn’t happy about it.”

Another source per the outlet said that “at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life.”

“Kevin hasn’t been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of Yellowstone, and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand,” the source said.

“All of this success and excitement over the new project probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized. Since it didn’t look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home,” the source adds.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star last week after 18 years of marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for the actor told PEOPLE last Tuesday. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Baumgarter and Costner have three children together: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12.

This is Costner’s second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.