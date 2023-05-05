Yellowstone has gone through a whirlwind in recent days with the drama surrounding its star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, and it looks like Paramount could just be saying “alright, alright, alright” with their two big announcements.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Yellowstone’s final episodes will begin airing in November — the fifth season was split into two parts with the first part beginning on November 13, 2022, and wrapping up on January 1, 2023. This will mark the official end of the main series. In addition to the news of the final slew of episodes finally releasing, Paramount announced that it will be moving forward with a sequel series sans Costner.

Granted, this won’t mark the first time that the Yellowstone universe is expanding. There have been two other prequels, 1883 and 1923, which starred the likes of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Harrison Ford, and Helen Mirren.

The sequel series, however, could land a name just as big as those listed in the various prequel series. Matthew McConaughey has been a name reported on for months in regard to a Yellowstone project, and perhaps slotting the Dallas Buyers Club star in a new project in the universe would be a good band-aid as they transition from Costner to a new series with new faces.

Yellowstone has been a huge hit for Paramount, and the news of Costner’s drama with Sheridan is a shame. The series has run for five seasons, started spin-offs, and clearly is attractive enough for A-list names to come over to TV for. But when one door closes, another opens.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will begin coming out in November