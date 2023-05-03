Kevin Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, has filed for divorce per TMZ. The pair have been married for 18 years. Christine Costner’s reasoning for the divorce per the tabloid is “irreconcilable differences.” It is unclear what exactly led to the split.

Kevin’s rep tells told the outlet, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

The rep added: “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin and Christine share three children: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12.

Christine has requested joint custody of the three children and Kevin echoed her response on Tuesday (May 2) also asking for joint custody.

Christine has not asked for spousal support which Kevin’s lawyer Laura Wasser says, “Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement.”

In November, Costner spoke adoringly about Baumgartner to PEOPLE.

“My wife does things that just completely… It just helps,” he said. “The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There’s these little things that she does and I think it’s the power of love, but that she makes her home that way.”

This is Costner’s second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.