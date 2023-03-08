Trading for Kevin Durant was a game-changing move for the Phoenix Suns. They not only acquired a two-time champion and a bonafide All-Star, but arguably the best player in the NBA today who could potentially fire them towards a first-ever championship.

What makes Durant so great is his efficiency when it comes to shooting the basketball. This season alone, he is scoring 29.5 points per game with a field goal percentage of 56.6% and three-point percentage of 38.6% over 42 games.

While everyone associated with the Suns will be pleased with that, there’s always a downside to any trade and for Phoenix forward Josh Okogie, there’s a hilarious one in particular now that Durant is his teammate.

“Ain’t no more offensive rebounds,” Okogie said in a recent appearance on Tidal League. “Them motherf*****s just be going in.”

Of course, it should be noted that Okogie was saying that tongue-in-cheek and went on to add that it wasn’t like he wanted Durant to miss either. However, it’s still a funny statement nonetheless.

So far, Durant has played three games with the Suns and is 3-0. His field goal percentage in those three games was at least 66% while his three-point percentage is 50%.

For what it’s worth, Okogie is averaging a career-high 1.5 offensive rebounds per game for the Suns this season. He can probably expect that figure to decrease for the rest of the season while KD is on the floor.

The Suns host the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night in what will be Durant’s home debut.