Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie sounds dead thanks to an update he gave at the premiere of the MCU's The Marvels.

Kevin Feige was set to helm a Star Wars movie. That doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

The dark side

In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Feige was developing a Star Wars movie. Since that report, little has been said about the project coming from the head of the MCU.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Marvels, Feige bluntly responded to a question about his Star Wars project. The interviewer asked what was up with the project, and Feige looked confused. Upon realizing what the host was asking, he gave a blunt “No” in response.

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

So the project appears dead. And that's not surprising. Feige is knee-deep in development with Marvel Studios. Doing a film for LucasFilm was always going to be a long shot given his schedule. Maybe they will revisit this down the line. If anything, it would have been interesting to see how Feige would handle the property.

Star Wars hasn't been on the big screen since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. That film closed out the main saga of films, with two other spin-off prequel films, Rogue One and Solo, also being made. The television side has been a big winner for Disney. There have been numerous live-action series made including The Mandalorian (which has run for three seasons). Ahsoka was the latest release and finished airing on October 3.

Kevin Feige is gearing up for the release of the MCU's latest film, The Marvels. Coming up is the second season of What If?, which will be released on Disney+ later this year, and Echo is coming in January 2024.