We're set for another betting prediction and pick at UFC 299 as we take a look at our next Main Card bout taking place in the Welterweight (170) Division. No. 13-ranked Kevin Holland of Travis Lutter BJJ will take on Michael “Venom” Page” making his long-awaited UFC debut. Check out our UFC odds series for our Holland-Page prediction and pick.
Kevin Holland (25-10) comes into this fight with a 12-7 record in the UFC since 2018. He's 4-3 in his last seven fights, but has dropped three of the last five. After back-to-back wins, he lost an extremely close split decision against Jack Della Maddalena and will return to action after six months away. It comes as no surprise to see him step-up in this spot. Hollands stands 6'3″ with an 81-inch reach.
Michael Page (21-2) will be making his UFC debut on a Main Card against a ranked fighter. Since 2013, he's been a mainstay in the Bellator organization and has amassed a 17-2 record en route to holding multiple titles. He's a master of Karate and he's been on the MMA world's radar for quite some time, so he'll finally step into the biggest promotion on the brightest stage. Page stands 6'3″ with a 79-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 299 Odds: Kevin Holland-Michael Page Odds
Kevin Holland: -132
Michael Page: +112
Over 2.5 rounds: -165
Under 2.5 rounds: +135
Why Kevin Holland Will Win
After (sort of) retiring following his losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson, Kevin Holland responded with a refined version of himself and took down both Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa in dominant fashion. While a massive underdog in his last fight, he was the first fighter to take Jack Della Maddalena the distance and came out looking the fresher fighter. It's no secret that Holland was high on the UFC's list of guys who would take this fight and he's never shied away from a challenge.
There's a ton of hype surrounding his opponent, but it can't be overlooked the type of competition and opponents he's seen in his short time with the UFC. He also has a BJJ black belt and can win this fight on the ground if he puts Page in a compromising spot. Look for Holland to throw as many awkward looks at his opponent as possible and don't sleep on his ability to find the neck and sink in a choke.
Why Michael Page Will Win
While Michael Page has seen a decade of competition in MMA, this will be his first experience against UFC competition on a stage like this. Much like Holland, Page comes from a Karate background and makes tremendous use of distance and leg kicks. Most of his fighting is predicated on darting in-and-out of range and blitzing with quick combinations upon entering. He's made a living off of his counter-striking and his power perfectly couples with his otherworldly precision. When he finds the perfect opening, he can turn just about anyone into a highlight.
It'll be interesting to see how MVP deals with a striker of similar stature and similar background to himself. He does most of his damage on the feet and while his ground game has constantly improved over the years, he'll still be giving up some ground there to Holland. Still, he doesn't seem phased by the moment at all and it's clear he's ready for this opportunity.
Final Kevin Holland-Michael Page Prediction & Pick
Fans of MMA have been waiting for this moment for a long time as Michael Venom Page will finally make his debut with the UFC. It's already 10 years into his MMA career and at 36 years old, he feels he can make a lasting impact with the rest of his career. Kevin Holland is a similar fighter to him and it'll be interesting to see how he fares with a UFC counterpart in his debut.
Kevin Holland is one of the scrappiest fighters on the roster and he'll be looking to make this debut as ugly as possible for Page. He should look to mix his grappling and throw awkward looks at his opponent to switch up the pace of the fight. If he can disrupt Page's rhythm and give him unexpected looks, it could make him second-guess himself and open room for a takedown.
However, Page has seen this spot before and he's ready for all the lights that come with the UFC. Expect him to fully be on his game and looking to put an exclamation point on his debut. This fight will be very close and it'll ultimately come down to who can manage the distance better. Both guys do their best work from range, but Kevin Holland has the slight edge with his grappling if he can get this fight down.
Ultimately, we're going to side with Kevin Holland to get this win and silence some of the hype. MVP is already 36 and Kevin Holland will know what to expect with his game. If he can fight patiently and secure a few takedowns, he should come out with the decision win.
Final Kevin Holland-Michael Page Prediction & Pick: Kevin Holland (-132)