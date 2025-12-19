Once in a while, something so crazy will happen in the NFL that even the game's brightest minds can't fathom it. Exhibit A: The game-tying two-point conversion of the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

The Seahawks stormed back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and evened the score at 30-30 after quarterback Sam Darnold's pass hit the shoulder of Rams defensive end Jared Verse before landing on the end zone. After the review, the referees counted it as a score, deeming it a backward pass.

The Seahawks went on to escape with the nail-biting win, 38-37, in overtime.

The decision was a head-scratcher for Rams coach Sean McVay, as shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“Sean McVay says he isn’t making excuses, but he doesn’t understand how the Seahawks were awarded a two-point conversion on a backward pass when the play had already been ruled incomplete and both teams were preparing for the ensuing kickoff. He wants clarity on it,” wrote Meirov on X.

He also quoted McVay as saying: “I’ve never seen anything like that. I grew up around the game.”

It was indeed a game-changing call, as Seattle stayed afloat. It gave the team enough momentum to complete the come-from-behind victory, with Darnold connecting with tight end Eric Saubert for the game-winning touchdown.

With the loss, the Rams fell to 11-4 and are now a game behind the Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West.

The Rams shot themselves in the foot in regulation after four punts and a missed field goal in their final five possessions.