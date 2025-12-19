Despite facing a possible fine for criticizing NFL refs during a controversial live stream earlier in the week, Puka Nacua was at it again. After a massively disappointing overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams wideout once again vented about officiating.

In a since deleted tweet, Nacua wrote “Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol,” per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov. The comment was posted to Nacua’s official X account immediately after the Rams lost 38-37 on Thursday Night Football. And just minutes later, it was gone.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.