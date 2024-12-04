Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her love life three years after her split from Tristan Thompson.

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do,” Kardashian said in an interview with Bustle. “But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I have such power and strength in that.”

“I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it,” she continued. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary.”

The mom of two is looking to work on herself during this era of her life.

“I’ve always been such a confident person, and then I went through some personal things with my relationships and a lot of them took a hit at my self-esteem,” she added. “I started being so mean to myself and I don’t know where it came from.”

Kardashian shares two children with Thompson: daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.

I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids,” ‘The Kardashians' star shared. “So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week.“

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Now

Back in August, according to a source from In Touch Weekly, Kardashian has “turned down so many guys, she has tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan.

“She still sees him as the love of her life, but it’s such a touchy subject because he doesn’t want to mess things up again so he’s keeping her in the friend zone,” the source continued.

Khloe spoke about she and Tristan's relationship and how they are doing now during the SHE MD podcast in June.

“He did make mistakes,” the reality star told SHE MD hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney. “He's the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. And we do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”

On season three of The Kardashians, Thompson went on an “apology tour” when he told Kardashian's sisters how badly he felt about the way he mishandled their relationship. Thompson especially apologized to Kylie Jenner since when the scandal broke between him and her best friend Jordyn Woods, the NBA star thought he put a damper in their friendship.

“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Jenner during the episode. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

Kylie responded positively to his apology, adding that she and Woods are still cool, “I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”