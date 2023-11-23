Tristan Thompson revealed to Khloé Kardashian that he plans on telling their daughter True Thompson one day about his past infidelities.

Tristan Thompson plans on revealing his past infidelities to his daughter True Thompson, one day. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, in conversation with Kourtney Kardashian, they discussed the importance of accountability.

“Being able to take accountability is always the first step in changing. Also our kids, they watch our actions not words,” Kourtney notes.

“Exactly, I wanted to be a good example to them. When it comes to True and having that conversation, it's on me to have that conversation because Daddy failed you and Mommy. Mommy didn't fail you, Tutu,” Tristan responded.

In the last episode of The Kardashians, Penelope Disick, Kourtney, and Scott Disick's daughter made it known that there is a feeling of discomfort around Tristan due to how he has treated Khloé in the past.

“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister,” Kourtney said in her confessional. “There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew.”

Kourtney was just one part of the apology tour. He also spoke to Kylie Jenner about the infamous cheating scandal with her best friend Jordyn Woods at the time.

Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Kylie Jenner About Jordyn Woods Drama

On the last episode of The Kardashians, Tristan joined Kylie at her home to discuss the 2019 incident involving her best friend Jordyn Woods and him.

“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Jenner during the episode. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

Kylie responded positively to his apology, adding that she and Woods are still cool, “I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”