Lily Gladstone will be campaigned for Best Actress at the Oscars next year. The Killers of the Flower Moon star will attempt to make history with this move.

Variety reported that Gladstone will be campaigned for Best Actress and not Best Supporting Actress. To casual moviegoers, this doesn't seem like a big deal. But should Gladstone win, she'd be the first Indigenous woman to win an Oscar. Only three others have ever been nominated for the prestigious award.

However, the move is a risk. With the Killers of the Flower Moon star moving out of the Best Supporting Actress race, it opens the floor to other contenders. But the Best Actress race will be far more crowded with the likes of Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, and Carey Mulligan also likely to be in the race. Should Gladstone somehow pull it off, it'll be a monumental moment.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart — wife of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio). The film, which is an adaptation of David Grann's novel of the same name, follows the string of Osage tribe members murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s. There's conflict between the Osaga Nation and others after oil is discovered.

Leonardo DiCaprio leads the stacked cast. Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and recent Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser also star in the film.

After initially being slated for a limited theatrical run, Killers of the Flower Moon will forgo that. Instead, the film will open wide on October 20.

