Lily Gladstone stars in Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It was undoubtedly a coveted role, and DiCaprio recalled Gladstone's unique audition that blew Martin Scorsese away.

Speaking to British Vogue, DiCaprio talked about Gladstone's first Zoom meeting with him and Scorsese. “There was no reading,” DiCaprio said. “Marty just instinctively knew Lily was the one.”

Turning to Gladstone, DiCaprio said, “There was a truthfulness in your eyes that he saw even over a computer screen.”

He then added, “I've never known [Scorsese] meet somebody and then immediately afterwards have this gravitational pull and instinct to say, ‘Let's not wait another minute.'”

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, the wife of DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart. Lily Gladstone has had roles in a number of film and TV projects including Billions and Reservation Dogs, but Killers of the Flower Moon is her big break in a major way.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is an adaptation of David Grann's book of the same name. It follows the murders of members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and recent Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser also star in the film.

Leonardo DiCaprio has collaborated with Scorsese a number of times. This marks their sixth feature film collaboration. Other collaborations include Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Other recent credits for DiCaprio include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Don't Look Up.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.