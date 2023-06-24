Kim Kardashian is ready for her upcoming season on ‘American Horror Story.' The SKIMS founder teased her upcoming season while chatting with fans recently on social media.

“Hi guys! I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????,” Kim asked her nearly 75 million followers Friday (June 23) on Twitter.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on Twitter,” she admitted. “I always see you guys talking about the show and never know when to live tweet…but let’s talk about whatever you guys want! I’m bored lol.”

One fan jumped right in and did not hesitate to ask what we all want to know.

“What can you tell us about the upcoming AHS season?! It’s my fave show I still can’t believe you’re gonna be on it!,” a fan asked during her Twitter Q+A.

“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” Kardashian responded.

A fan account responded to Kim's tweets asking how the production process is going for her, “I want to know how it is recording AHS.”

“It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!” Kim quipped.

In April it was announced that The Kardashian star would be on season 12 of the Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy, 57, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

This is the first time Kim has had a role on a scripted television show or film before. She's known for her reality series and has participated in tv and film outside of the reality world in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and PAW Patrol: The Movie but those were only cameos. In AHS, Kim will be starring opposite of longtime cast member Emma Roberts.

AHS is set to be released on August 1, 2023.