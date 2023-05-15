Everton could be willing to part ways with midfielder Amadou Onana this summer if they are relegated from the Premier League, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old Belgian international has been a standout performer for the Toffees since joining from Lille last summer in a £33 million deal. Reports suggest that Everton would consider accepting a bid in the region of £50 million for Onana, who has attracted interest from Manchester United. Despite Everton’s challenging season, the talented midfielder has impressed with his performances, catching the attention of several top European clubs.

Manchester United manager has reportedly expressed his admiration for Onana’s skill set and physicality, qualities he believes would bolster his squad for the upcoming season. United coach Erik ten Hag is said to be pushing for the club to make a move for Onana’s signature.

If Everton were to be relegated, Onana is reportedly open to seeking a new club. The Toffees are prepared to accept offers in the range of £50 million should they drop to the Championship. However, the club will make an effort to convince Onana to stay at Goodison Park if they manage to avoid relegation.

Onana, who is under contract with Everton until 2027, has made a total of 32 appearances this season, featuring in 29 starting lineups. He has contributed one goal and two assists from his midfield position, showcasing his versatility and impact on the pitch.

Everton sees Onana as a key figure in their future success, provided they maintain their Premier League status. The club believes that his talents can play a central role in their ongoing development and has hopes of retaining him for the long term.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the future of Amadou Onana remains uncertain, with potential suitors monitoring the situation closely. Everton will have important decisions to make, weighing up financial offers and their own ambitions for the future.