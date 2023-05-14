Manchester United have emerged as a prime destination for Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae next season.

The Red Devils have improved defensively in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. However, they lack depth in the center-back positions, resulting in huge scoreline defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool. They are reportedly in contention to land one of this season’s best Serie A defenders.

Manchester United will battle arch-rivals Liverpool and PSG for the signature of the 26-year-old, according to the reports from Foot Mercato. Kim has been one of the critical reasons behind Napoli’s historic Scudetto title win this season.

Manchester United and manager ten Hag are making considerable efforts to secure his signing and have spoken with the South Korean’s representatives in recent weeks. The newly crowned League Cup winners are reportedly aware of his release clause, which could be fundamental in his summer move.

Manchester United’s center-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez has become one of the best in the Premier League this season. However, they have had their injury problems with Martinez out for the remainder of the season. With Harry Maguire set to leave this summer after not being consistently trusted by ten Hag, United are trying to replace him as soon as they can.

Manchester United fielded Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof as the center-back pairing against Brighton in the FA Cup semifinal. Although they got over the line in that match, they lost against the Seagulls in the Premier League, followed by a defeat to West Ham. Hence, ten Hag has made it clear that he wants a strong defense before improving his team’s attacking prowess going into next season.