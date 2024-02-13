Wes Ball recently compared Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to James Cameron's Avatar more than The Mandalorian.

The forthcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes used similar technology to the Avatar franchise. That's a promising sign for a franchise that heavily relies on VFX.

At the same time, they are not utilizing the technology that Disney+'s Mandalorian uses. Their Volume technology has been replicated and used on several projects since it was created. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes won't be one of them.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes closer to Avatar than Mandalorian

Speaking to journalists, including Collider, Wes Ball discussed his forthcoming Planet of the Apes film. He revealed the technology used is closer to that of James Cameron's Avatar films than The Mandalorian.

“We did not do [The Mandalorian 3D, all-encompassing volume],” he revealed. “All we did was mocap volume, which is, that's the thing, it's gotten blurry. It used to be the volume was just mocap stage.

“And now Volume has become The Mandalorian 3D screen stage so now it's confusing. It's not that. We didn't do any of that stuff. We basically shot on location as you can see there or it's full CG, you know characters like the Avatar did. We're closer to Avatar than say what The Mandalorian is doing,” he continued.

He added that he wanted the film to “go back to that lush, beautiful world that underneath is haunted with the remains of our existence.”

And while Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will take inspiration from Cameron's films, Ball acknowledges he's not the acclaimed Oscar winner. “I'm not James Cameron. I don't have hundreds of millions of dollars,” he confessed. “But can we make a movie where it's like, I want to go explore that. I want to climb that building. I want to go live in that place and the bugs flying around and just make it real.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the first installment in the franchise since Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and William H. Macy will appear in the film. This comes after War for the Planet of the Apes, the Andy Serkis-led reboot franchise.