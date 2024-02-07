Avatar Forever!

James Cameron's Avatar 3 has yet to hit the theaters, but the director already has ideas for the franchise's sixth and seventh films, People exclusively reported.

When Cameron spoke with People at the 51st Saturn Awards on Sunday, he talked about the sequels and his involvement with them.

“We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point,” he said.

Avatar sequels: Another one! Or two!

“I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people,” Cameron added.

The three-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker received three trophies at the Saturn Awards: Best Science Fiction Film, Best Film Direction and Best Film Screenwriting. His movie, Avatar: The Way of the Water, also received Best Film Visual / Special Effects.

Cameron also talked about wanting Avatar to be a franchise the way Star Wars and Star Trek are.

“Star Trek, Star Wars, the world building franchises that have been around since I was a kid, those were my inspirations,” he said.

“And as I was saying out there, we're still a young universe. We're only two movies in, we're halfway through our third right now, To have that kind of cultural impact over time, you got to pour all your heart and energy into it,” he added.

Avatar 3 is expected to be released in 2025. Avatar 4 is scheduled for a 2029 release and Avatar 5 in 2031.

The first Avatar movie was released in 2009, earning $2.92 billion worldwide. Its sequel, released 13 years later, came close with a worldwide gross of $2.32 billion.

Cameron said he wants to keep making more Avatar movies “because when you connect with people, why would you squander that? Why would you start over with something else that might not connect?”

Avatar producer Jon Landau then added, “And there are more stories to tell. I mean, it's not like we're trying to come up with stories. He's got the stories and we took the time to lay it out across all four sequels.”

Both Jon Landau and Cameron have both remained mum about the third movie's plot. However, the director told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023, “We decided we needed to leap way ahead to places that people couldn’t have predicted [for The Way of Water] and we’re gonna do that again with movie 3 as well.”