Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released earlier to avoid tough competition in cinema and to entertain fans earlier than scheduled.

Excitement mounts for fans of the Planet of the Apes franchise as Disney accelerates the release date for the highly anticipated film. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, originally slated for May 24, will now hit theaters on May 10. This two-week move strategically avoids the competition during the crowded Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Initially, it should compete with the debuts of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. Instead of the expected blockbuster, the apes will go head-to-head with the Amy Winehouse biopic. Back to Black film will be on the same roster as the newly chosen date.

Adding to the anticipation, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be screened in Imax for the first two weeks of its release. This will mark a significant first for the Planet of the Apes franchise.

But what can fans expect from the new film?

Set 300 years into the future, the film explores a new civilization of apes, monkeys, gorillas, orangutans, and other primates. All are thriving in a jungle-like world dominated by nature. Owen Teague stars as Noah, a young chimpanzee encountering a feral human named Mae, portrayed by ‘The Witcher' star Freya Allan.

The ensemble cast includes Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar, Travis Jeffery and Lydia Peckham as chimpanzees Anaya and Soona. Neil Sandilands will be Koro, an elder chimp, and Peter Macon as Raka, a wise orangutan.

Notable additions like William H. Macy, Eka Darville, Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi, Sara Wiseman, and Dichen Lachman contribute to the film's star-studded lineup.