Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to take the series well into the future after the events of the reboot trilogy.

While the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hinted the newest film in the series was making a time jump, it was not clear how far into the future it was going. Fans now have that answer as they will meet a new generation of apes far removed from the events of Caesar's life in 20th Century Studios' previous films.

The newest entry into the Planet of the Apes series is set to jump 300 years into the future following the events of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, according to Empire. Owen Teague, who stars as the ape Noa in the new film, teased Caesar's legacy will still be key to the film's plot, though, as Noa and others wrestle with their own interpretations of that legacy.

“Noa has no idea who that [Caesar] is,” Teague told Empire. “Part of his journey is a discovery of that legacy and its various interpretations. Noa has to make sense of what it all means.”

Noa's journey will be juxtaposed by fellow chimpanzee Proximus Caesar, portrayed by Kevin Durand, who knows of Caesar's teachings and is hinted to be using and twisting them to his own ends.

While it is not directly tied to the film series that began with 1968's Planet of the Apes, the time jump does bring the modern series closer to the world seen in the original film. The world audiences was introduced to was one where humans had been largely reduced to feral beings, often hunted by the intelligent apes, as ape society continued to grow and flourish. The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes teased a similar world, though more remnants of human society still stand all across the world.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is scheduled to release in theaters on May 24, 2024.