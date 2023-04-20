The Sacramento Kings are up 2-0 against the most dominant team of the last decade, so if anyone should have excessive confidence during the 2023 NBA Playoffs it’s them.

Especially with the Kings ending a 17-year playoff drought thanks to career seasons from stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox, the 2023 Clutch Player of the Year award winner, and a three-time All-Star selection in Sabonis have dominated the Warriors in the paint, making a team that used to seem destined to reach the NBA Finals looking not only mortal but vulnerable.

That said, Kings veteran forward harrison barnes has a unique perspective in this series.

The Warriors’ top pick in the 2012 NBA Draft (seventh overall), Barnes spent the first four seasons of his career in Golden State, winning a championship with the team that drafted him in 2015.

Barnes, speaking to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, reveals that he and his team aren’t just happy to be in the NBA Playoffs.

They believe that they’re the best team in the playoffs as well.

“The whole time this season when we talked about the playoffs, we didn’t want to be seen as a team that is just happy to be here. Obviously, this is a special moment for the fan base and organization to be in the playoffs. But at the same time, we feel like we are better than everybody.”

It’s going to be difficult to convince the Kings otherwise if they dispatch the Warriors quickly, but it’s still interesting to hear how confident Sacramento is amid a Cinderella season.