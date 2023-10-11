The Sacramento Kings fell in a 112-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first game of their 2023-24 NBA preseason campaign.

Sacramento forward Sasha Vezenkov led the Kings with 12 points off the bench. Forwards Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray scored 11 points apiece. Forward Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with six rebounds and six assists during his 16 minutes of play. Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. scored a team-leading 22 points off of Toronto's bench. Forward Scottie Barnes, a former All-Rookie First Team selection during the 2021-22 season, added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Kings head coach Mike Brown had high praise for Vezenkov during a Tuesday conference.

“He played well for us offensively against Toronto,” Brown said, via The Rookie Wire Managing Editor Cody Taylor. “He is getting better. We're just taking a look at different combinations. We may throw Sasha in with the second five. … Sasha showed some of his versatility on the offensive end for us that people will expect to see this year.”

Sacramento will face the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz throughout the rest of its preseason schedule. The Kings defeated the Lakers twice during a 2022-23 preseason run that saw them earn a 4-0 record. Guard De'Aaron Fox dropped 21 points during a 133-86 win over Los Angeles during their final preseason matchup from last season. Sabonis added 10 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Which Kings players have the most to prove during the 2023-24 NBA preseason to solidify a spot in Sacramento's rotation?

Chris Duarte

The Kings traded for Duarte in July after he spent two seasons with the Indiana Pacers. Sacramento sent two second-round picks to the Pacers in exchange for the former Oregon guard. Duarte averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for Indiana during the 2022-23 season. He scored as many as 30 points during a 7-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets, adding three rebounds and one block in the 2022 matchup at the Barclays Center.

“The fact that he's played with Sabonis and has had success certainly added to that comfort level there,” Kings general manager Monte McNair told NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper in August, via NBC Sports Bay Area Digital Manager Ali Thanawalla. “But (he's) somebody with size, with shooting, with the ability to defend, can make a play, I think he's going to fit in with how we play on both ends of the court. He's going to have to fit in with some other teammates besides Domas but we think he will.”

Chris Duarte earned four points during the 14 minutes he played against the Raptors on Sunday. He hit two of his nine field goal attempts while adding two turnovers and four fouls.

The Kings will have guards Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk under contract for the 2023-24 season, according to sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac. They will be joined by Vezenkov, forwards Harrison Barnes and Kessler Edwards. Sacramento acquired Xavier guard Colby Jones via the 2023 NBA Draft. Jones, an All-BIG EAST Second Team selection last season, added five points and two assists in Sacramento's preseason loss to Toronto.

Chris Duarte must carve out his role during the preseason before the Kings tip off against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Oct. 25. If he can, he may be able to solidify his spot on a Kings squad looking to make another run in the NBA playoffs.