The Kings find themselves in a precarious position ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Sacramento Kings could be a team to watch at the trade deadline. Their blistering offense took the league by storm, but they have yet to fully take off in the 2023-24 season. While they own a solid 17-12 record so far, the Kings also possess a negative point differential.

Their -0.3 net rating ranks 20th in the league. They're the only team in the league with a winning record that also has a negative net rating. Sacramento has gotten by by winning seven of the 11 ‘clutch' games they've been a part of. Those games are defined as games that are within five points in the last five minutes of a game.

Perhaps that could lead the Kings to make a trade. Their record wouldn't indicate that they need to make a deal, but these underlying metrics would seem to show that the Sacramento are punching a bit over their heads.

The Kings have been mentioned as potential suitors for Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam during the season as well, so they're at least sniffing around potential upgrades. But will that be what the Kings do? Here are a couple of predictions for what Sacramento might do at the trade deadline.

The Kings will trade Harrison Barnes

If the Kings want to go after the likes of those three, then they almost have to trade Harrison Barnes. Barnes makes $17 million this season. Outside of him, the only Kings player not named De'Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis who makes more than $10 million this season is Kevin Huerter, who himself could be dangled in potential trade talks. But Barnes is 31-years-old and Huerter is 25, so Barnes is probably the one the Sacramento would like to dish most.

But it would take the right player and offer for the Kings to trade Barnes since they are light on wings outside of him and Keegan Murray. The right player would be OG Anunoby, who essentially provides everything Barnes does but brings more defensively. Anunoby just made the All-Defensive second-team last season and is a career 37.5% three-point shooter, while Barnes is a career 37.9% sniper.

Barnes alone would be enough to make a trade for Anunoby feasible financially, but the Kings would have to add more draft equity. They have every pick but their first-round pick this season (which they used to trade for Kevin Huerter) to their disposal to deal. Packaging Barnes, a couple of those picks, and another young player or two could be enough. The Kings should be willing to make that happen.

The Kings also trade Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell has become a ghost in the Kings' rotation. Mitchell has played double-digit minutes just twice in the month of December after his spot in the rotation was taken by Keon Ellis. The reason why is likely due to shooting.

Mitchell just hasn't become the three-point shooting threat to play alongside De'Aaron Fox so far in the NBA. Mitchell has yet to shoot better than 32% from three in a season in his three-year career and being another undersized guard next to Fox is going to create problems if there isn't cohesion offensively.

A change of scenery would be best for Davion Mitchell. He was best with the ball in his hands at Baylor and doesn't have that same luxury in Sacramento. It would sting to give up on another lottery pick so early in his career, but it would benefit both Mitchell and the Kings if a break up were to commence.