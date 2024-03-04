Although they lost by over 20 points to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings came back with vengeance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, picking up a huge 124-120 overtime win. What is even more impressive than defeating one of the top teams in the league is that the Kings did so without De'Aaron Fox. Sacramento's star point guard has missed the last two games due to a left knee issue, and he once again finds himself on the injury report ahead of Monday's showdown with the Chicago Bulls. This has led many to ask the question: Is De'Aaron Fox playing vs. the Bulls on Monday night?
De'Aaron Fox's injury status vs. Bulls
Ahead of Monday night's game against the Bulls, Fox once again finds himself listed as questionable to play due to a left knee contusion. Fox has missed each of the Kings' last two games with this injury.
The good news for the Kings and their star guard is that this is not a serious injury, and there is a good chance that he returns to the court on Monday night despite his injury designation. Fox did participate in practice on Sunday, and he was seen doing extra work on the court in shootaround ahead of the game against the Bulls, according to Sean Cunningham of Fox40 in Sacramento.
In a total of 51 games this season, Fox has averaged 26.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from three-point range. Although he has had yet another All-Star-like season, the Kings guard was left off the Western Conference All-Star roster. The same thing happened to starting center Domantas Sabonis, who leads the league in double-doubles, triple-doubles, and rebounding.
Should Fox be unable to play on Monday against the Bulls, either Davion Mitchell or Keon Ellis would draw the start in the backcourt. Mitchell started in the loss against the Nuggets, while Ellis started in the win against the Timberwolves.
So, when it comes to the question of whether De'Aaron Fox is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer will be revealed closer to the start of the game.