The Sacramento Kings caught a lot of teams by surprise last season, but this year that hasn't really been the case. While they were a top four seed for the majority of last season, this year the Kings have been hovering near the lower half of the playoff bracket in the Western Conference standings. The Kings dropped a game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and they were without star guard De'Aaron Fox due to a knee injury. Fox has appeared on the injury report ahead of their game against the Timberwolves as questionable as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.
The Kings are calling De'Aaron Fox's knee injury a left knee contusion. Fox suffered the injury during the Kings' game against the Miami Heat on Monday. He was able to stay in the game and play through it, but was ultimately ruled out prior to tip-off against the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Despite arguably having a better season than last year, Fox was not named to the All-Star team. He's been averaging a career-high 26.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 70.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Kings have been very inconsistent this season as they've been battling in the West standings to avoid a play-in spot. They are currently 33-25 and in eighth place in the West. They are one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the sixth seed and avoiding a play-in matchup.