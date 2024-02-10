The Kings stayed relatively put at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone and one team that decided to stay the course was the Sacramento Kings. After taking the NBA by surprise last season, the Kings have been a middle of the pack team this year. They are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings after holding top three seed for much of last season. After the trade deadline, the Kings opted to make their big moves via signings in converting Keon Ellis' two-way to a standard contract and signing Mason Jones to a two-way contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent G Mason Jones is signing two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings, Ross Aroyo of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. He’s been playing with the Stockton Kings this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2024

The Sacramento Kings are signing guard Keon Ellis on a new three-year contract, Corey Marcum of @ezsportsgroup tells ESPN. Ellis had been on a two-way deal and now gets a standard NBA deal after rising from an undrafted player out of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/Q3Vvw6oHPV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2024

Keon Ellis had been in his second season with the Kings while Mason Jones had been playing for their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Ellis played last season on a two-way contract and had been playing on a two-way contract this year as well. Jones has previous NBA experience with the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Ellis has suited up in 29 games this season including three starts. He was averaging 3.8 points per game, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 64.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

In 12 games for the Stockton Kings, Jones was averaging 13.3 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists with splits of 58.1 percent shooting from the field, 52.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 73.7 percent shooting from the free throw line. He's played in a total of 36 NBA games over two seasons.