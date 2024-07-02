In a recent episode of “The OG’s Podcast” with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, former NBA player Mike Bibby made startling claims about the infamous 2002 Western Conference Finals between the rival Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bibby’s revelations add a new layer to one of the most controversial series in NBA history, where the Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, triumphed in seven games.

In the podcast, Bibby recounted a conversation he had with Chucky Brown, a veteran player who had experience dealing with the nuances of NBA officiating. According to Bibby, Brown warned him about the potential bias of the officiating crew for the critical Game 6.

“You know what the funny thing is, I don’t know if you guys remember Chucky Brown.” Bibby recalled, “Chucky Brown played for the Rockets, and he was in his 14th season. I’m not going to say the refs name but we just came back from a movie premiere, and I’m like this s—t is over with, running around in a limo. He was like Mike, if they bring this [referee] crew, it’s not going to go the way we like.”

Bibby’s account provides a glimpse into the mindset of the Kings leading up to Game 6. Despite Brown’s warning, Bibby, in his fourth season, was confident in his team's ability to close out the series. He expressed his initial disbelief, saying,

“I’m like man, it’s my 4th season, so I’m like no way bro, there’s nothing they could do to stop this we were on their a–.”

Brown’s warning took on a more ominous tone as the game approached, Bibby recounted.

“So he’s like watch, and we get to the game and you know how you don’t know the refs until you get to the game. He saw the paperwork with everybody’s name and was like Mike, look. I was still like man there’s still ain’t s—t they could do, it’s over with. They were getting our champagne ready after Game 6, before Horry even hit that (shot).”

The Infamous Lakers/Kings Game 6

Game 6 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals is often cited as one of the most controversial games in NBA history. The Lakers won 106-102, forcing a Game 7, which they eventually won to advance to the NBA Finals.

The game was officiated by veteran referees Dick Bavetta, Ted Bernhardt, and Bob Delaney. It featured numerous contentious calls, many of which seemed to favor the Lakers, fueling accusations of bias and even game-fixing.

Adding to the controversy, disgraced former NBA referee Tim Donaghy later claimed that Game 6 was rigged to ensure the Lakers would win and extend the series to seven games. Donaghy, who was convicted in a gambling scandal involving his officiating, stated that the league had a vested interest in seeing the Lakers advance due to their larger market and higher television ratings potential.

Bibby’s recent comments shed light on the internal discussions and suspicions among players at the time. His story about Brown’s premonition adds credence to the longstanding belief that external factors influenced the outcome of the series. Bibby’s disbelief in the face of Brown’s warning and his subsequent realization of the refereeing crew’s impact reflect a broader frustration that many within the Kings organization felt.

The Kings were a talented team featuring stars like Chris Webber, Peja Stojaković, and Vlade Divac, and they were on the brink of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Bibby’s revelation that the team was already preparing for victory celebrations highlights the confidence they had in their ability to defeat the Lakers.

The 2002 Western Conference Finals remain a significant and controversial chapter in NBA history. The series exemplified the intense rivalry and high stakes of playoff basketball, but it also exposed potential flaws in the league’s officiating and governance. Bibby’s claims, along with Donaghy’s allegations, have kept the debate about the integrity of the series alive.

For the Kings, the controversial loss marked a turning point. They were never able to replicate the same level of success in subsequent seasons, and the 2002 series is often seen as a missed opportunity for a championship. The Lakers, on the other hand, went on to win their third consecutive NBA title, further cementing the legacies of Bryant and O'Neal